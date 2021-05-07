Elena Panina, a member of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, said that Jen Psaki’s possible departure from the post of press secretary of the White House is unlikely to change the content of American foreign policy rhetoric. It is reported on Friday, May 7, “RIA News”…

“The combination of incompetence and aplomb inherent in her often makes a curious impression, but one must understand that the bulk of the State Department’s staff does not qualitatively differ from her in some other vision of the world. If you like, Psaki is “flesh of the flesh” of modern American diplomacy, ”she stressed.

At the same time, Panina clarified that it would be good if Psaki’s departure from office would change not only the form, but also the content of the US foreign policy rhetoric. However, according to a member of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, there is little hope for this.

On the eve of Psaki announced plans to leave her post in 2022. She noted that during the discussion with the team of US President Joe Biden about her appointment, the conversation was about a period of about a year.

The fact that Psaki will take the post of spokesman for the White House in the Biden administration became known on November 29, 2020. At the same time, she repeatedly became the reason for criticism from journalists.

In addition, she became a “meme” because of the many awkward situations with her participation. So, for example, on April 27, 2021, she interrupted her speech due to a squeak, which she jokingly attributed to the ghost of the 16th US President Abraham Lincoln.

Jen Psaki began her political career in the Democratic Party in 2001. From February 2013 to 2015, she served as press secretary for the State Department. Then, in the periods from 2009 to 2011, as well as from 2015 to 2017, Psaki worked as a communications assistant to the 44th US President Barack Obama. On February 7, 2017, she started working as a political commentator on CNN. She then joined Biden’s transition team.