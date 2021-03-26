State Duma Deputy Ruslan Balbek appreciated in an interview with RIA News the appeal of the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Alexei Danilov to the Ukrainians not to speak Russian.

In his opinion, in this way Danilov is trying to “find himself a cheap PR in a fashionable anti-Russian direction.” “In any decent society, this Danilov would be forcibly sent to consult a psychiatrist,” Balbek said.

He stressed that today in Ukraine there are such “wildly insane in high esteem in power.” The deputy believes that despite all the statements of Kiev, the Ukrainian language has not been able to “crush the Russian speech”, because this is the legacy of a great culture.

Earlier Danilov said that the Ukrainian authorities should by any means avoid the spread of the Russian language, since Russia will allegedly begin to protect the inhabitants of Ukraine.

On July 16, 2019, the law “On ensuring the functioning of the Ukrainian language as the state language”, developed by the government of the fifth president of the country, Petro Poroshenko, entered into force in Ukraine. According to the document, the Ukrainian language has become mandatory for state and local authorities, educational institutions, hospitals and the service sector.