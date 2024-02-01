The State Duma adopted an appeal to the US Congress regarding the downing of an Il-76 by a Patriot air defense missile system

State Duma deputies unanimously adopted an appeal to the US Congress due to the attack on the Russian Il-76 military transport aircraft, which was shot down by a missile from the American Patriot anti-aircraft missile system (SAM). This is reported on website lower house of parliament.

State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin emphasized that congressmen should know how the weapons sent to Ukraine by US President Joe Biden are used.

In their address, the deputies called the downing of a Russian plane carrying Ukrainian prisoners near the village of Yablonovo, Belgorod Region, a terrorist act. “The attack on the plane was a deliberate and deliberate murder, since the exchange of prisoners between the Russian Federation and Ukraine was agreed upon, including the route for their delivery,” the document says.

Russian parliamentarians also stated that “support for neo-Nazi ideology and its implementation in Ukraine” provokes Kyiv to “continue terror and escalate violence,” which is leading the world to a global catastrophe.

In conclusion, the deputies noted that numerous facts confirm that part of the weapons supplied by the West to Ukraine “falls into the hands of terrorists and radical extremists around the world.” Parliamentarians called on the US Congress to condemn the criminal actions of Kyiv, refuse its support and assist in bringing to justice the perpetrators of the attack on the Russian Il-76.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the results of the examination in the case of the Il-76 crash. According to the head of state, the version of an attack on the plane from the American Patriot air defense system was confirmed. He stressed that the missile was launched from territory controlled by Ukraine.

A Russian military transport aircraft Il-76, transporting captured soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to the point of their exchange for Russian military personnel, was shot down near the village of Yablonovo, Belgorod region on the morning of January 24. There were 74 people on board, including six crew members and three accompanying persons. None of them survived. After the missile hit, the crew of the plane did not leave the plane and diverted the aircraft into a field, preventing it from falling onto residential buildings.