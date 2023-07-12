State Duma deputy Kartapolov said that Surovikin is resting and is not yet available

Army General Sergei Surovikin is currently resting. This, in response to a question about his whereabouts, was stated by the head of the State Duma Committee on Defense Andrei Kartapolov, his words are quoted Telegram-Shot channel.

“He is resting now, until he is available,” the parliamentarian said.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Peskov denied that Surovikin could have known about the rebellion, led by the founder of the private military company (PMC) Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin.

In addition to information about Surovikin’s connection with the rebellion, there were reports on the network about the resignation, which Surovikin allegedly could have gone after the Prigogine rebellion. The press secretary of the president, commenting on these data, urged to contact the Ministry of Defense.

Surovikin’s daughter, in turn, refuted the information about her father’s arrest, emphasizing that no one arrested the general and now everything is in order with him. The Public Monitoring Commission reported that Surovikin was not in Lefortovo or other pre-trial detention centers.

On the night when the rebellion began, Surovikin appealed to the PMC fighters with an appeal to stop and obey the leadership of the state. In a video posted online, the general was holding a weapon.