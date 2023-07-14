Deputy Zavarzin: Gurulev’s exclusion from the State Duma Committee on Defense was not discussed

The expulsion of State Duma deputy Andrei Gurulev from the parliamentary defense committee was not discussed. This was stated by committee member Viktor Zavarzin, whose words are quoted by RIA News.

“No, nothing, it was not discussed (the question of exclusion – approx. “Tapes.ru”),” the MP said.

Earlier, Gurulev published a voice message from Major General Ivan Popov with the call sign Spartak, in which he claims that he was suspended from service after alleging problems in the Russian army. Spartak said that he spoke “frankly and extremely harshly,” therefore, the higher leadership saw a danger in him and “concocted an order from the Minister of Defense” in a day.

Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Andrey Turchak, commenting on the situation, expressed the opinion that Gurulev made a political show out of it, which “like his other statements and comments” will remain on his conscience. The senator stressed that Popov’s appeal was not intended for the public and was originally posted in private chats of commanders and soldiers of the 58th Army.