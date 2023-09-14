Deputy Shvytkin said that he does not know the whereabouts of Surovikin

Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Defense Yuri Shvytkin said that he does not know the whereabouts of the former commander of the Joint Group of Forces in the special military operation (SVO) zone, Sergei Surovikin. This is how he answered the corresponding question in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

“I personally don’t know anything,” the deputy said.

Previously, Surovikin was spotted abroad. A photo of the military man was published on Telegram by blogger Sergei Kolyasnikov. According to the blogger, Surovikin was not fired, and he is still at the disposal of the Ministry of Defense, despite the fact that his card was removed from the department’s website.

On September 6, Viktor Zavarzin, a member of the State Duma Committee on Defense, said that Surovikin had been found a “good” position “in the CIS.”

It is known that the former commander of the Joint Group of Forces in the Northern Military District zone was appointed to the post of Chairman of the Coordination Committee on Air Defense Issues under the Council of Defense Ministers of the CIS States in September 2018 and continued to hold it as of August 2023.