State Duma Deputy Kuznetsova: Abortion restrictions are being worked on at the federal level

The State Duma at the federal level is working on initiatives from Russian regions to limit abortion. This was stated by Deputy Chairman of the Lower House of Parliament Anna Kuznetsova in an interview with RIA News.

Answering the question about whether a bill to restrict abortions will be submitted to the State Duma, Kuznetsova said that initiatives aimed at protecting families and children are in the works of deputies. “The topics that are being actively developed in the regions today should become the subject of federal decisions and are being worked on at the federal level,” she emphasized.

Earlier it became known that deputies of the Legislative Assembly of the Nizhny Novgorod Region will send to the State Duma a bill banning abortions in private clinics. The draft document was submitted to the regional parliament by Governor Gleb Nikitin. The explanatory note to the project states that it was developed in order to improve the demographic situation in Russia and reduce the number of complications during abortions.

In recent months, authorities in several regions have begun to introduce measures against abortion. In some regions there is already a penalty for inducing abortion; they have removed the procedure from the list of services of private clinics. Others are actively discussing these measures, despite negative reactions from the public, doctors and demographers.

Doctors, demographers and activists from all over Russia spoke out against the ban on abortion. The Association of Private Clinics of St. Petersburg called the ban on the procedure in commercial institutions discrimination. They recalled that in state medical institutions pregnancy is terminated not only within the framework of compulsory medical insurance, but also for a fee, deriving commercial benefits from this.

In turn, demographer Igor Efremov recalled that in the United States, the ban on abortion in a significant part of the states only led to a surge in abortion tourism and an increase in infant mortality.