Deputy Gurulev announced the revival of the counterintelligence service SMERSH in new regions

Russia has revived the military counterintelligence service SMERSH in new territories. This was stated by a member of the State Duma Committee on Defense, Lieutenant General Andrei Gurulev in Telegram-channel. According to the State Duma deputy from the Trans-Baikal Territory, the Soviet structure will be effective in Russian regions.

Today they are trying to interfere with us in the rear. I talked to the Far East, where our nuclear submarines and ships are based. They may also be in danger, so we need to do it a little differently. [относиться] to protection issues State Duma Deputy Andrey Gurulev

The parliamentarian believes that the Russian special services are working “with all their might,” but an error still arises.

The lieutenant general talked about the return of the Soviet counterintelligence structure back in the summer. In June Gurulev notedthat Russia in the near future needs SMERSH or the same structure with a different name, which would restore order in the rear.

After the start of the SVO, several channels and bots with the word “SMERSH” in the name appeared on Telegram. Their specialty is denunciations

In Telegram channels, named after the Soviet counterintelligence service SMERSH, posts most often appear about residents of Russian border territories who do not support the special operation.

For example, in November, Russian security forces detained a resident of Feodosia for publishing on her VKontakte page a video of the song “Fortetsya Bakhmut” by the Ukrainian group “Antitela”. A squad of machine gunners grabbed her right in the store.

In the clips posted by the Crimean woman, they saw an image of a Ukrainian trident. The saleswoman was sentenced to two days of arrest. Subsequently, a video of her apology was published on the Crimean SMERSH Telegram channel.

And in October, the same channel reported that riot police “visited” two businessmen from the peninsula who shouted out pro-Ukrainian slogans in a bar in Novofedorivka.

The Crimean SMERSH channel has almost 40 thousand subscribers. The description for it says that it is “a register of Russophobes, Ukronazis and traitors to the Motherland.”

“I ask that publications in this group be regarded as official appeals to law enforcement agencies,” the channel administrators indicated.

What did SMERSH do during the Great Patriotic War?

The organization SMERSH (short for “Death to Spies!”) was part of the structure of Soviet counterintelligence. This name was coined by Soviet leader Joseph Stalin. The structure existed from 1943 to 1946. SMERSH was headed by Colonel General Viktor Abakumov, who commanded military counterintelligence from the very beginning of the war.

Counterintelligence officers fought against German saboteurs and spies on all fronts of the Great Patriotic War, as well as against provocateurs and alarmists in the rear. Witnesses described cases of extrajudicial reprisals by Smershevites against detainees.

In 1946, counterintelligence SMERSH ceased to exist – its employees became part of the 3rd Directorate of the new Ministry of State Security (MGB) of the USSR.