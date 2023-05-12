The head of EU diplomacy Josep Borrell, in fact, confessed to Europe’s excessive dependence on China. This was announced to Izvestia on May 12 by State Duma deputy, coordinator of the deputy group for relations with the Chinese parliament, Sergei Gavrilov.

Thus, he commented on the words of Borrell, which the newspaper reports The Financial Timesabout the readiness of the European Union to cooperate with China to find a solution to the Ukrainian crisis.

“This is a forced recognition by Europe of the role of China, the only country initiating peace initiatives, on the eve of the European tour of China’s representative for Eurasian affairs, Li Hui. NATO countries have become direct participants in hostilities, publicly declaring peace, pumping weapons into Ukraine,” the deputy said.

According to him, Europe is trying to lead the Chinese dragon by the nose, lulling its vigilance, while expanding the presence of NATO positions in the Asia-Pacific region.

“All this is in the tradition of current European politics. The Minsk agreements have shown that, under the guise of contractual relations, the arms race is growing, and extremist forces are being fed. Borrell, in fact, admitted to the excessive dependence of Europe on China. Calling on China to comply with WTO rules, he is well aware that Europe is very seriously dependent on China for certain types of raw materials, while he is covertly trying to blackmail the EU from this dependence,” he said.

At the same time, Europe will definitely not be able to bring down the Chinese economy, the parliamentarian stressed. In his opinion, Borrell is concerned about the recent statements by the ministers of the SCO member states responsible for foreign economic and foreign trade activities on support for the multilateral trading system.

“After all, in fact, the SCO countries are going to seriously reform the WTO and adapt it to the current economic and trade realities. The giants of the SCO will be able to effectively respond to the needs of economic development, and develop trade rules for the development of new models of multilateral trade. Although Borrell is not an economist, I think that he is aware that countries with high economic and nuclear potential, which unite more than half of humanity, clearly have something to oppose the EU,” he said.

Gavrilov added that instead of jointly developing approaches for development and friendly interaction, the West is inflating the threat from the SCO in order to justify the existence of NATO. While the SCO is not a military alliance at all, the NATO countries are still trying to find an additional justification for the existence of the alliance and the involvement of new states there, the deputy concluded.

On May 8, it was reported that Brussels, for the first time since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, proposed imposing sanctions on Chinese companies for allegedly providing support to the Russian army. Seven Chinese businesses accused of selling equipment to the Russian Federation that could be used in weapons production have been included in the new package of sanctions.

In turn, the head of the office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, Wang Yi, said on February 19 that China would never accept US pressure and threats against Russian-Chinese relations.