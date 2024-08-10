Slutsky: Foreign mercenaries took part in the attack on Kursk region

Foreign mercenaries from Poland and France took part in the attack on the Kursk region, State Duma deputy and head of the Committee on International Affairs Leonid Slutsky is convinced. In his Telegram-channel, he spoke about the role of European states in the attack on Russian territory.

According to the deputy, Western countries are trying to absolve themselves of responsibility for the militants’ invasion of Russia. “According to various sources, French and Polish mercenaries participated in the attack on the Russian border, the Banderites were armed with NATO weapons, and the provocation itself was planned with the participation of Britain. Against this backdrop, Washington is sending a new package of military aid worth millions of dollars to Kyiv,” Slutsky said.

The politician noted that European and American leaders do not realize that their statements and actions are capable of escalating the conflict to a critical level, to the point of no return.