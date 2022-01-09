The State Duma has estimated Russia’s losses from the shadow economy at trillions of rubles. The deputy from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Nikolai Arefiev measured the amount of incomes falling out of the budget, transfers Regnum.

“We are losing 136 trillion rubles a year – that’s six annual budgets! If we divide this amount by the entire population of our country, together with newborns, it turns out that each person was robbed for one million rubles a year, ”the politician said.

He calculated that 136 trillion rubles are passing by the budget, which means they do not create wealth for the citizens of Russia. “With this money you can make free education, free health care, you can build missing schools and palaces of culture, but we are told: this is populism, we don’t need to do this. But you have to rob and take out, rob and take out. This is what today’s economic policy and welfare are all about, ”said the deputy.

The parliamentarian reacted to the published data of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that the size of the shadow market in Russia is 38 percent of GDP. From the point of view of economic theory, the shadow economy is economic relations between citizens that do not fall under the control and accounting of the state. The state fails to collect taxes from such transactions, however, from an economic point of view, a benefit is still created, since the needs of citizens are being met.

