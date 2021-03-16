Alexander Khinshtein, Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Information Policy, Information Technology and Communications, said about the importance of creating Russian analogues of foreign social networks, as well as the YouTube video hosting service in case of their forced blocking. It is reported by TASS…

According to him, YouTube’s management understands that they have no competition in Russia. “We understand with you that YouTube is so easy to take tomorrow and block it, because what is there for people to watch? That is, by the time we have to talk more harshly with YouTube, we need to have a domestic alternative product, ”he said. At the same time, Khinshtein added that “it shouldn’t come to blocking.”

In November 2020, Roskomnadzor asked the country’s leading Internet companies to create and popularize domestic video hosting sites. The agency’s appeal is related to the YouTube ban on the creation of channels by the Russian agency ANNA-News. “A purposeful policy of censoring in relation to the Russian media is unacceptable and violates the key principles of free dissemination of information and unhindered access to it. We demand that all restrictions on access to the ANNA-News YouTube channels be lifted as soon as possible, ”the letter says.