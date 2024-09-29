Deputy Stenyakina: maternity capital in 2025 will increase to 646 thousand rubles

The amount of maternity capital for the first child in the coming year may increase to 646 thousand rubles. Member of the Russian State Duma Committee on Social Policy Ekaterina Stenyakina told the agency about this RIA Novosti.

“Given the rate of inflation, maternity capital at the birth of the first child can increase to 646 thousand rubles and up to 854 thousand rubles at the birth of the second,” she said.

The deputy emphasized that in 2025, the country’s budget allocated 694.2 billion rubles for the maternity capital program. From February 1, 2024, the amount of maternity capital is 630.4 thousand for the first child and 833 thousand for the second.

Earlier it became known that the majority of Russians (60 percent) spend from one to three years saving up the amount for the first mortgage payment. Every sixth of the study participants bought an apartment using maternal capital.