Kartapolov: Prigozhin lost access to participation in the SVO due to refusal to sign a contract with the Moscow Region

After the head of Wagner PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin refused to sign a contract with the Ministry of Defense, he was informed that Wagner would not participate in the SVO. This was announced by the head of the State Duma Defense Committee Andrei Kartapolov, he is quoted by TASS.

According to the deputy, a few days before the rebellion, the Ministry of Defense ordered all formations that perform combat missions to sign a contract with the department. The order was fulfilled by everyone, except for the members of the Wagner PMC.

“Everyone except Mr. Prigozhin [выполнили указание министерства]. Then he was informed that in this case, Wagner would not take part in a special military operation, ”said Kartapolov.

The head of the Wagner PMC announced the beginning of the rebellion on the night of June 24. Then Prigozhin accused the Russian military of attacking the rear camps of the company. On the morning of the same day, the Wagnerites occupied the building of the headquarters of the Southern Military District in Rostov-on-Don, and the presence of Wagnerian columns in the Voronezh and Lipetsk regions was also reported. Subsequently, there were reports of the movement of columns with people and military equipment of PMC “Wagner” in the direction of Moscow.

After negotiations with the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, which lasted all day, Prigozhin announced the turn of the columns of equipment from Moscow and the return of the Wagnerites to field camps. According to presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov, the head of the PMC will leave for Belarus. The FSB dropped the case of armed rebellion against Prigozhin.