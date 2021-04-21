Western countries are trying to restrain Russia’s development by using mechanisms of information, economic, political and diplomatic isolation of the country. This was announced on Wednesday, April 21, by the State Duma deputy from the Crimean region Mikhail Sheremet.

According to him, the events of the last month testify to the intention of Western countries to restrain the development of Russia and prevent it from strengthening in the international arena.

“At the suggestion of the United States, mechanisms of information, economic, political and diplomatic isolation of Russia were launched. Hence the new sanctions, the expulsion of our diplomats, the exacerbation of local conflicts, the desire to disrupt major international projects, including Nord Stream 2, – he quotes “RIA News»The deputy.

Sheremet expressed concern about the strengthening of the military presence of Western countries at the Russian borders, the aggravation of the military-political confrontation. The West, by its desire to “lower the iron curtain in front of Russia,” cuts off opportunities for dialogue with it, the deputy noted.

On the eve of the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov announced the implementation of a frontal attack on Russia from some Western countries. The diplomat stressed the importance of maintaining “intellectual leadership” for Russia.

On April 17, it became known that the Czech Republic was expelling 18 Russian diplomats. According to the First Deputy Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Jan Hamacek, the diplomats were “identified” by the special services as officers of the GRU and SVR. In response to the expulsion of Russian diplomats, the Russian Foreign Ministry declared 20 employees of the Czech Embassy in the Russian Federation persona non grata.

On April 15, US President Joe Biden signed a decree imposing new sanctions against Russia. The restrictions affected 32 legal entities and individuals from Russia, who, according to the administration of the American president, “made attempts to influence the US presidential elections in 2020, as well as other acts of disinformation and interference.”

In addition, it was announced about the expulsion of 10 employees of the Russian diplomatic mission in Washington. In response to new US sanctions, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced the expulsion of 10 American diplomats.