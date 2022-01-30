The sanctions announced by the UK against Russia will not affect the lives of Russian citizens in any way. This was announced on Sunday, January 30, by Dmitry Novikov, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs.

“In London, the conviction has matured that the time is coming for the next anti-Russian sanctions. There is nothing new in this respect, in my opinion. It does not seem that the sanctions that they are now trying to announce will affect the lives of ordinary Russians, ”leads “Newspaper.Ru» Novikov’s words.

He clarified that citizens of the Russian Federation could feel the negative consequences of new restrictions only if the country is disconnected from SWIFT or the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is stopped.

Novikov added that European countries have recently changed their rhetoric and are now in favor of a soft settlement of the conflict around Ukraine.

Earlier in the day, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said the UK authorities would expand sanctions against Russia next week. According to her, this is due to the situation around Ukraine.

The fact that the European Union (EU) and the United Kingdom, with the support of the United States, began to develop a new package of anti-Russian sanctions due to Russia’s alleged aggression against Ukraine became known on January 28. According to the Financial Times, restrictions will be imposed on Russian newcomer gas projects.

On the same day, Dmitry Belik, a member of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, said that the United States is guided by its own goals, while the European Union is harming itself. According to him, Europe has no alternatives to importing Russian gas, the sanctions will affect their own energy companies.

On January 25, the United States announced that American financial sanctions against the Russian Federation in the event of an “invasion of Ukraine” would be tougher than in 2014, when the ruble fell by 50%. In addition, the White House warned about the preparation against Russia of restrictions on the supply of complex technologies in addition to financial restrictions. On the same day, US President Joe Biden said that he did not exclude the imposition of personal sanctions against the President of the Russian Federation in the event of Russia’s “invasion” of Ukraine.

In turn, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov drew attention to the fact that US calls for sanctions against the Russian leader are politically destructive, but not painful. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, commenting on possible US sanctions, said that Moscow is ready for any development of events.

In recent weeks, Western politicians and members of the media have been spreading numerous speculations about possible Russian aggression against Ukraine. The Russian side has repeatedly denied such statements. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that it has no plans to “invade” Ukraine.