State Duma deputy Ostanina announced the abolition of the deferment from mobilization for fathers of three children

State Duma Deputy Nina Ostanina announced the abolition of the deferment from mobilization for fathers of three children. She wrote about it in her Telegram-channel.

In her message, Ostanina referred to a member of the Human Rights Council under the President of Russia, Irina Kirkora. Kirkora in turn confirmed these messages in a conversation with the radio station “Moscow speaking”. She suggested that the reason for the cancellation of the postponement is the end of mobilization.

“This measure was taken when the mobilization had already begun. And it was an emergency solution to the issue so that the fathers of three children were not called up for mobilization. Mobilization completed. I hope this is the reason,” she said.