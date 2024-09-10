Slutsky: The West is pushing the regime of Volodymyr Zelensky to cross “red lines”

The drone attack on the Moscow region confirms the fact that Western countries are pushing the Ukrainian authorities to cross “red lines.” This was reported on the Telegram channel stated Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Leonid Slutsky.

“Western sponsors are pushing Zelensky’s terrorist regime across the ‘red lines.’ The latest attack on peaceful, sleeping neighborhoods in the Moscow region, the strike on a multi-story residential building in Ramenskoye, is further proof of this,” he wrote.

Slutsky emphasized that, against the backdrop of the failures of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the battlefield, the United States is preparing to launch a scenario of even greater escalation. He also noted that the West “fell into the agony of madness” trying to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia, for which it is ready to unleash a third world war.

Earlier, Leonid Slutsky said that Ukraine would be held accountable for all strikes on Russian territory. In his opinion, Kyiv is trying to sow panic among Russians and destabilize the situation inside the country with its actions.