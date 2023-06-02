Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s view of the situation, like any other adequate assessment of what is happening, is ignored by the Western curators of Kyiv and the Kyiv regime itself. On June 2, Izvestia was told about this by a member of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Dmitry Belik.

Earlier in the day, Orban said that the counter-offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces would only bring more victims to the conflict, so it must be prevented. According to Orban, it is necessary to do everything possible for a ceasefire and the start of peace negotiations.

The parliamentarian stressed that for Kyiv and the West, the counteroffensive is an obsession designed to justify the flow of military aid from the West, and a matter of image.

“Hungary remains a kind of island of common sense in the EU, whose countries, under pressure from the United States and Britain, lost their bearings and plunged into unhealthy politics, but all these obvious things voiced by Orban are shattered by the propaganda that Kiev is conducting with the support of the West. As for the peace talks that Orban says are necessary, we see the attitude of the Kyiv regime and its masters, their focus on escalation at the cost of the lives of Ukrainians, whom Kiev is driving into the heat of the conflict. So the successes of our country on the fronts are weighty arguments in our favor,” he said.

At the end of May, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations of Hungary, Peter Szijjarto, noted that Serbia and Hungary are under attack in the international arena against the backdrop of their desire for peace in Ukraine and their unwillingness to contribute to the escalation of the conflict on the territory of this state.

On May 24, Kyiv announced the start of separate operations as part of a counteroffensive. Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the office of the Ukrainian president, noted that offensive operations in different sectors of the front had been underway for several days.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.