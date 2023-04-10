Head of the State Duma Defense Committee Kartapolov: provisional measures will be introduced for deviators

Provisional measures will be applied to conscription evaders. This was stated by the chairman of the State Duma Committee on Defense Andrey Kartapolov, writes TASS.

According to the deputy, if a conscript evades military service, he will be obliged to appear at the military registration and enlistment office during the next call. “If he does not do this, then he will receive a digital notification with the signature of the head of the commissariat,” continued Kartapolov. The notice will include a travel ban outside of Russia, he said.

Then a person liable for military service may be banned from driving vehicles, buying and selling real estate, as well as taking loans, the deputy added.

At the same time, the person liable for military service will be given the opportunity to challenge the measures applied against him remotely within five days, Kartapolov emphasized.

Relevant changes to the legislation will be considered by the State Duma at a plenary session on Tuesday, April 11. According to the deputy, they are aimed at correcting the shortcomings of the military registration system identified in 2022. In addition, the lower house announced the equalization of electronic and paper summonses.