The State Duma proposes to prohibit the transfer of materkapital funds to credit consumer cooperatives (CCP). They should use the money to pay off the mortgage, but often the CCP breaks the law – they cash out the capital. The deputies plan to submit the corresponding bill to the lower chamber for consideration in the spring session, State Duma deputy Vitaly Pashin told Izvestia.

The funds of the capital capital to banks and the CPC are issued by the Pension Fund of the Russian Federation at the request of the Pension Fund of the Russian Federation, there is also a program of payments to repay a loan for large families, the operator of which is Dom.RF, recalled Pavel Sklyanchuk, a member of the presidium of the interregional organization of the Union of Fathers.

Cashing out state support funds is prohibited. Such violations fall under Article 159.2 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation and are qualified by the courts as fraud in receiving payments and benefits, recalled Dmitry Gorbunov, partner of the law firm Rustam Kurmaev and Partners. Judicial statistics indicate a fairly large number of convictions for this composition, on average 2-2.5 thousand per year, he stressed.

The KPC also suspected Dom.RF of cashing out state support funds. This is stated in the letter of the head of the state company Vitaly Mutko to the deputy Vitaly Pashin (Izvestia has it). The State Duma has already considered in the first reading a government bill on measures of state support for families with children, which, among other things, also involves the exclusion of the CCP from the list of recipients of state support (operator Dom.RF), Pavel Sklyanchuk pointed out.

“Dom.RF” considers it possible to support the proposal to exclude the KPC from the list of possible recipients of maternity (family) capital funds, Vitaly Mutko said in a letter.

Read more in the exclusive material from Izvestia:

Coin dispute: State Duma intends to stop mother capital fraud