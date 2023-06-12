Deputy Sobolev: Russia restrains the forces of other countries to avoid nuclear war

Lieutenant-General Viktor Sobolev, a member of the State Duma Defense Committee, said that Russia has a sufficient number of nuclear warheads. He stated this in an interview with “Moscow Speaks”commenting on the increase in the number of weapons from nuclear powers against the backdrop of the Ukrainian conflict.

According to the deputy, the Russian Federation is holding back the forces of other countries in order to avoid a nuclear war, so there is no need to talk about the growing danger.

“If the nuclear powers are building up their potential, we should be ready accordingly. But I want to reassure you: it is impossible to increase the nuclear potential so quickly, it takes several years to do this, ”Sobolev explained.

Earlier, a journalist for the Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat, Amal Mudalli, said that the United States was afraid of the joint nuclear power of Russia and China, so they turned their nuclear strategy into a weapon of struggle. The author, referring to Pentagon data, notes that the combined nuclear missile potential of Moscow and Beijing will grow to three thousand warheads, which exceeds the American one.