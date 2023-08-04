Deputy Boroday: the quality of shells supplied to Ukraine by NATO countries has fallen

The quality of shells supplied to Ukraine by NATO countries has fallen. This was stated by State Duma deputy, head of the board of the interregional public organization “Union of Volunteers of Donbass” Alexander Boroday, reports TASS.

“Their shells explode less often, or rather, shells do not explode often. This means that the quality has fallen,” the parliamentarian said.

Borodai also noted that the shells were not painted, although they should be covered with a special paint. “They don’t have time to paint. They made it and immediately sent it, piping hot, like hot cakes, ”he said.

The deputy did not rule out that in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) the current situation could lead to a shortage of shells in the near future, since “the Western military industry gives its maximum result for the war.”

Earlier, the Financial Times wrote that the administration of US President Joe Biden is trying to increase the supply of ammunition to Ukraine to support a counteroffensive against Russian forces. Thus, representatives of Washington have already concluded deals with Bulgaria and South Korea for the supply of 155-millimeter caliber shells to Ukraine and are negotiating the same topic with Japan.