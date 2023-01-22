Changes will be made to the school curriculum in literature. This was announced on Sunday, January 22, by the first deputy head of the United Russia faction in the State Duma, Dmitry Vyatkin.

“At least a number of works by Soviet authors – this is the “Young Guard” by Alexander Fadeev, these are the works of Yuri Bondarev, a front-line soldier, the same “Hot Snow” – should return to the school curriculum,” he said in an interview with reporters.

At the same time, he clarified that the work of Alexander Solzhenitsyn “The Gulag Archipelago” may no longer be studied at school, since the analysis showed that many of the facts described in this book were invented.

Vyatkin explained that works that “have not stood the test of time” will be excluded from the program. At the same time, he noted that no one is going to chop off the shoulder. The decision will be made together with specialists in the field of pedagogy and culture.

Earlier, on January 18, Russian President Vladimir Putin positively assessed the idea of ​​returning the works of Soviet classics, including Alexander Fadeev, Konstantin Simonov and others, to the school literature curriculum.