State Duma: the authorities’ position on the work of WhatsApp in Russia may be revised

The official position on the work of the WhatsApp messenger in Russia may be revised due to the update of functionality, reported First Deputy Head of the State Duma Committee on Information Technology Anton Gorelkin on the Telegram channel.

This is how he commented on the decision to launch the function of creating channels in the messenger. According to the deputy, a revision of the position is possible if there is an “expansion of functionality towards mass dissemination of information.”