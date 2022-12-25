State Duma Deputy Mikhail Sheremet: Ukraine should prepare to join Russia

State Duma Deputy from Crimea Mikhail Sheremet advised Ukraine to prepare to become part of Russia, writes RIA News.

“Kyiv would-be politicians continue to compete with each other in an attempt to intimidate and blackmail Crimea with their military plans. But all this complete nonsense has nothing to do with reality. They should already start preparing a plan to include Kyiv in the Russian Federation, ”the politician said, noting that he was ready to help in its preparation.

Attempts to attack the Crimea will turn into a catastrophe for the Kyiv regime, Sheremet is sure. “The Kyiv regime does not have long to tyrannize Ukraine and the Ukrainian people,” he stressed.

Earlier, the permanent representative of the Crimea under the President of Russia, Georgy Muradov, assessed the US position on the peninsula, in particular, the recognition of Ukraine’s rights to conduct military operations in the republic. He called such judgments a declaration of war “which the United States instructs to wage with foreign bloody Nazi hands.”