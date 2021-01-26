The bill on garage amnesty passed the first reading in the State Duma. This is stated on the official website. Duma…

It is noted that at the moment many garages in the country are not properly decorated, which is why their owners cannot protect their rights, as well as dispose of objects at their own discretion.

The initiative, adopted in the first reading, will simplify the procedure for registering ownership of garages and land under them. According to the head of the United Russia faction, Sergei Neverov, it is expected that thanks to the bill, over 3.5 million people will be able to register the land plots on which garages have been built within five years – until January 1, 2026.

Earlier, the bill on “garage amnesty”, proposed by United Russia, was supported by the country’s government. The parliamentarians submitted this document to the State Duma in December last year.