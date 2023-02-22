State Duma deputies unanimously adopted a law on the suspension of Russia’s participation in the START treaty

The State Duma adopted a law suspending Russia’s participation in the Treaty on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (START). This was announced in the official Telegram-canal of the lower house of parliament.

The deputies voted for the bill unanimously.

The explanatory note states that the United States purposefully fails to fulfill its obligations under the Treaty in this area of ​​activity, therefore Russia considers it necessary to suspend participation in the treaty.

The START III treaty is the latest agreement between Russia and the United States in the field of strategic offensive arms reduction. It was concluded in 2010 in Prague. The treaty, which was signed by then-presidents Dmitry Medvedev and Barack Obama, provides for a reduction for each side of deployed nuclear warheads to 1,550 units, and intercontinental ballistic missiles, submarine-launched ballistic missiles and heavy bombers to 700 units. In February 2021, START III was extended by mutual agreement of the parties for another five years.

The issue of consideration of this bill has already been put on the agenda of the Federation Council meeting. After approval by the upper house of parliament, the law will be considered by the president.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the suspension of Russia’s participation in the START during the announcement of the message to the Federal Assembly on Wednesday, February 21. According to him, Moscow is not withdrawing from the agreement, namely, it is suspending its participation. The head of state explained that in the future, in order to interact within the framework of the treaty, it will be necessary to understand exactly how the total NATO nuclear arsenal will be taken into account.