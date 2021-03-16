On March 16, the State Duma of the Russian Federation adopted a draft law in the third reading, fixing the concept of “educational activity” in the law “On Education in the Russian Federation”.

Now this concept means activities that are aimed at disseminating knowledge, skills, attitudes, experience and competence “for the purpose of intellectual, spiritual, moral, creative, physical and (or) professional development of a person, to meet his educational needs and interests” , said in the document.

The document also notes that educational activities cannot be used to incite religious, national, racial and social hostility. Thus, it is forbidden to disseminate false information about historical, religious and cultural traditions among students.

The procedure and conditions for conducting educational activities, as well as control over it, will be carried out by the Cabinet.

In addition, higher educational institutions must now receive the conclusions of the Ministry of Education and Science or the Ministry of Education for the signing of agreements on international cooperation.

The bill comes into force on June 1, 2021.

Earlier that day, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova announced that more than 1 million new places will appear in Russian schools by 2025 as part of the Education national project. Golikova also noted that as of March 1, the availability of preschool education for children 3-7 years old in Russia exceeds 99%, and in 74 regions – more than 99%.

Golikova also noted that teachers will not be replaced by the format of distance learning, however, an experiment will be conducted in 15 regions of the country related to the introduction of a digital educational environment.