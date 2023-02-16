The State Duma adopted a law providing for the inadmissibility of the use of foreign words

The State Duma adopted a law that protects the Russian language from the excessive use of borrowings from foreign languages. This is mentioned on site lower house of parliament.

According to the new law, normative dictionaries, normative grammars and normative reference books will appear in Russia, in which the norms of the modern Russian literary language will be fixed.

“It is not allowed to use words and expressions that do not comply with the norms of the modern Russian literary language (including obscene language), with the exception of foreign words that do not have commonly used analogues in the Russian language and the list of which is contained in standard dictionaries,” the text of the bill says. which was adopted on second and third readings.