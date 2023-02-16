The State Duma adopted a law protecting the Russian language from the excessive use of foreign words

On February 16, the State Duma adopted in the second and third readings a law that is designed to protect the Russian language from the excessive use of foreign words and borrowings. The corresponding document is published on site lower house of parliament.

A bill against the excessive use of borrowing was submitted to the State Duma by the Russian government on October 26, 2022.

“The draft federal law assumes the inadmissibility of using foreign words, with the exception of those that do not have commonly used analogues in the Russian language, the list of which is contained in normative dictionaries. This projected norm is aimed at protecting the Russian language from the excessive use of foreign words, ”the explanatory note to the document says.

It also says that the adoption of this law, according to its authors, will improve the overall level of literacy of citizens, the correct use of the Russian language, which is the state language, and will also ensure control over the quality of the preparation of grammars, dictionaries and reference books.

Plan to check all regulations

The State Duma explained that the law introduces a mandatory linguistic examination of draft regulations for their compliance with the norms and rules of the Russian language.

Federal government bodies should provide, including with the involvement of specialists and the use of information technology, linguistic expertise (editor’s study) of the texts of draft regulatory legal acts being prepared in order to bring them into line with the norms of the modern Russian literary language

This will ensure that all officials comply with the norms and rules of the modern Russian language, the explanatory note specifies.

The authors of the bill specify that normative dictionaries, grammars and reference books will appear in Russia, in which the norms of the modern Russian literary language will be fixed.

The procedure for the formation and approval of the list of such literature, as well as the requirements for its compilation, will be determined by the government.

Legislators have long wanted to “protect” the Russian language, but experts doubt the success of this undertaking

In June 2022, Speaker of the Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko instructed committee on science, education and culture to study the situation with the unreasonable use of a large number of foreign words in the Russian language. However, according to Irina Levontina, a linguist and leading researcher at the Vinogradov Institute of the Russian Language of the Russian Academy of Sciences, the idea of ​​reducing the number of such words is doomed to failure, since the language cannot be forced to live according to certain rules.

Russia has also drafted a bill to ban advertising signs in foreign languages. Elena Yampolskaya, chairman of the State Duma Committee on Culture, explained that outdoor advertising in other languages ​​would not be banned completely, but “unprotected trademark elements must be written in Russian.”

Earlier, the spelling rules were changed, and the words “PMC”, “shawarma” and “pokerface” were added to the dictionaries

In November 2021, the Ministry of Education prepared a draft of new spelling and punctuation rules for the Russian language. It was the first update since 1956. The reason was that over the past decades, new words, turns of speech and constructions, as well as spelling norms have appeared in the language, which have not yet been regulated.

In September 2022, 151 new words were added to the spelling dictionary of the Vinogradov Institute of the Russian Language of the Russian Academy of Sciences, including shawarma, decided, PMC, chevek, shawarma, therodefense, telegram channel, penal isolator. In addition, the words appeared on the list: antivaxer, boomers, google and pokerface.