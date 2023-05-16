The State Duma at a plenary session on Tuesday, May 16, adopted a law on the denunciation of the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE), which was submitted to the lower house of parliament by Russian President Vladimir Putin last Wednesday.

As Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin explained earlier that day, the decision was made in order to ensure the security of the Russian Federation. In addition, together with the withdrawal from the CFE Treaty for Russia, a number of related international treaties are automatically terminated.

According to the head of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Leonid Slutsky, the decision of the Russian Federation will be sent to the parliaments of Western countries today.

On the same day, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergei Ryabkov, answering a question from Izvestia correspondent Nikolai Ivanov about a possible alternative to the CFE Treaty, noted that this is possible only after “the current stormy period” of Russia’s relations with the West has passed.

The day before, he also stated that Russia would not return to the implementation of the CFE Treaty, since this is contrary to the internal interests of the state.

At the same time, a military observer, retired colonel Viktor Litovkin, expressed the opinion that an alternative to the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe is hardly possible in the near future.

The CFE Treaty was signed in Paris in 1990. The document was later amended. An updated version of the treaty was signed in 1999 at the OSCE summit in Istanbul. It was ratified by only four countries – Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Ukraine. In 2007, Moscow suspended participation in the treaty until the NATO countries begin to implement it in good faith.