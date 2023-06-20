The State Duma adopted a law on the possibility of conscripted military service under a contract
The State Duma adopted a law on the possibility of conscription for military service under the contract of citizens with a criminal record. According to him, during the period of mobilization or in wartime, those who committed minor crimes, if they wish, will be able to conclude a contract. This was announced on the official site lower house of parliament.
