The State Duma passed a law giving incumbent President Vladimir Putin the right to run again for the presidency. This is reported on website lower house of parliament on Wednesday 24 March.

The law was developed to implement one of the new provisions of the Constitution of the Russian Federation, according to which the limitation of the number of terms is applied to the current head of state without taking into account his previous presidential terms. Thus, Putin can run for two terms.

The law also introduces additional requirements for candidates for the highest post. Thus, a citizen of the Russian Federation who is at least 35 years old, who has permanently resided in the country for at least 25 years, and also provided that he is not or has never been a citizen of another state, can be elected president. The Crimeans are an exception.

The document also clarifies the norms of the law on the election of State Duma deputies. Persons convicted of crimes of average gravity cannot apply for a deputy’s seat for five years from the date of the removal or cancellation of the conviction.

The second reading of this initiative took place on March 23.

In December last year, the State Duma adopted a law expanding guarantees of immunity to former Russian presidents. In particular, the ex-head of state cannot be held accountable not only for acts committed in office, but also at any other time.