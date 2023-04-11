The State Duma adopted amendments on electronic subpoenas and new restrictions for dodgers

The State Duma adopted in the second and third readings a law on changing the rules for notifying citizens about their appearance at events related to conscription for military service. This follows from data electronic database of the Parliament.

Deputies legalized the distribution of subpoenas online, as well as by registered mail

According to one of the amendments adopted by the State Duma, those liable for military service will be able to receive subpoenas both through their personal account on the public services portal and at the MFC. At the same time, the new scheme will be built on the basis of the already operating Gosuslug system. The electronic summons will be considered delivered from the moment it is posted in the citizen’s personal account on the State Services.

Another amendment adopted by the deputies legalizes the sending of subpoenas by registered mail. Notices of the need to appear at the military registration and enlistment office will be considered delivered from the moment the mark on the delivery of the letter appears in the post office.

If it is not possible to serve the summons by any of the methods specified in the draft law, it should be considered served upon the expiration of seven days from the date of its placement in a specially created register of summonses.

Earlier, Andrey Kartapolov, Chairman of the Defense Committee of the Lower House of Parliament, stressed that electronic notifications from conscripts will have the same legal force as traditional summonses from military enlistment offices.

The new rules for obtaining subpoenas will affect not only conscripts, but also all Russians liable for military service, Kartapolov also noted earlier.

At the same time, electronic subpoenas will not be sent out during the current spring call, he assured.

Other amendments relate to liability for draft evasion

The deputies voted for the introduction of additional restrictions for draft dodgers. As Kartapolov explained the day before, if a conscript “pretends not to receive a summons” online, then he will be obliged to appear at the military commissariat on his own within two weeks after the start of the next call.

“If he does not do this, then he will receive a digital notification signed by the head of the commissariat,” the deputy continued.

Interim (restrictive) measures for dodgers will include a ban on leaving Russia. If the person liable for military service does not come to the military commissariat within 20 days after receiving the notification from the military commissar for a digital signature, other sanctions will be imposed: a restriction on driving and registering a vehicle, a restriction on opening an individual entrepreneur or obtaining the status of a self-employed person. In addition, they may apply to transactions with real estate, land plots, as well as to obtaining loans and credits.

The authorities of the regions will also have the right to introduce additional restrictions for evaders from military service, if they see fit.

Citizens will be notified of the appointment of restrictions through the State Services. Those liable for military service will have the opportunity to remotely challenge them within five days. These measures should be canceled automatically within 24 hours from the moment of appearance on the agenda or confirmation of good reasons for non-appearance.

In addition, military registration and enlistment offices will have the right to put citizens on military registration without their personal appearance. This will be done on the basis of information from state information systems. Employers and universities will provide data on persons liable for military service required for military registration through the public services portal. However, a citizen can still receive a summons “to verify information.” This rule will not apply to reserve officers of the SVR and the FSB.

The Federation Council intends to consider the bill on April 12. The Kremlin assured that he was not connected with the mobilization

Senator Vladimir Kozhin announced the terms for consideration by the Federation Council of the draft law on a unified register of conscripts.

“Yes, we will consider it,” the senator said, answering a question about the plans of the Federation Council for April 12.

Press Secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov assured that the bill on a unified register of conscripts is not related to mobilization, but only to military registration.

The bill, considered by the State Duma, has already reached the second reading, this was in 2018, and the third reading was scheduled for March 2022. However, at first this issue was postponed, and in April 2023, by decision of the State Duma, the document was returned to the second reading. This circumstance made it possible to introduce additional amendments to the draft law, since they are not introduced in the third reading, according to the law.

The issue of electronic subpoenas was previously discussed in the media against the background of the disappearance of the account deletion button on the “State Services”

At the end of March 2023, Rear Admiral Vladimir Tsimlyansky, head of the main organizational and mobilization department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces (AF) of Russia, said that the country would start the process of electronic notification of citizens about conscription for military service from April 1. According to him, in the absence of technical feasibility, conscripts will be handed summons personally.

Senator Andrei Klishas then denied that such a procedure was already in place.

At about the same time, the possibility of deleting an account disappeared on the Gosuslugi portal itself, which became known on March 31. Then, when trying to delete an account, a message appeared on the screen stating that this function is not available.

Later, the ministry explained that this measure had to be resorted to in connection with the increasing cases of hacking into personal accounts. It was clarified that the ability to disable the account remains, however, for this it will be necessary to personally contact the MFC.

On April 11, it was announced that the function of deleting an account became available again on the Gosuslugi portal.