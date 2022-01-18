On January 18, the lower house of the Russian parliament adopted in the II and III readings amendments to the Russian Criminal Code. The new provisions of the legislation established life imprisonment for pedophiles who had previously committed crimes against the sexual integrity of children.

Changes were made to articles 131 (“Rape”) and 132 (“Violent acts of a sexual nature”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Work to improve legislation in this area will continue, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said on his Telegram channel.

We are talking about introducing into the law a list of new aggravating circumstances of a crime that was committed by a person who lived with a child, was employed in the field of education and worked with minors, and was responsible for educating and protecting children, the speaker of the chamber said.

“It is also proposed to suspend the statute of limitations for crimes against young children until the age of majority of the child who became the victim. We will consider these initiatives at the Duma Council on February 7,” Volodin summed up.

The State Duma will also consider the possibility of a life sentence for pedophiles who have committed a crime against two or more children.

It is also proposed to send to places of deprivation of liberty for life those who, when committing a crime against the sexual integrity of children, also violated other articles of the criminal law by committing grave or especially grave crimes.

The bill was submitted to the State Duma on September 10, 2021 by the United Russia party and the first vice speaker of the Federation Council Andrei Turchak.

On January 5, 2022, State Duma deputy and former children’s ombudsman Anna Kuznetsova stated that the possibility of parole should be excluded for pedophiles. Kuznetsova believes that life-long administrative supervision is necessary for those who have committed such crimes.