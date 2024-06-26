The State Duma adopted a law on the return of indexation of pensions to workers

State Duma deputies adopted in the third reading a bill to return the indexation of pensions for working pensioners, which was stopped in 2016. This is reported by RIA News.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the need to restore indexation eight years later at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2024). He explained that such a decision would be fair.

According to State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, the increase will affect the pensions of 7.87 million citizens of retirement age who continue to work. Indexation will begin on February 1, 2025.

Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova indicated that after indexation, pensions will increase by at least 1.3 thousand rubles. However, the bill does not provide for compensation for a long period when indexation was not carried out.

State Duma deputy Andrei Isaev explained that when a citizen completes his working career, he will be paid a pension taking into account all the increases made in recent years; the suspension of indexation of pensions for working citizens over these years will not affect it.