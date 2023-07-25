The State Duma adopted in the third reading the law on conscription for military service from 18 to 30 years

The State Duma adopted in the third, final, reading a law providing for an increase in the draft age to 30 years. This is reported TASS.

At the same time, the lower threshold of military age remains the same – 18 years. Earlier it was decided to abandon the so-called transitional period, according to which the lower limit of the draft age was planned to be gradually raised to 21 years.

The State Duma also explained the procedure for conscripting 27-year-olds into the army in 2024. According to Andrei Kartapolov, head of the State Duma Defense Committee, Russians who turn 27 by the end of this year will not be drafted into the army in 2024. The deputy specified that they become conscripts in reserve.

Commenting on the amendments to the bill, Kartapolov said that the change in the boundaries of the military age is connected with the demographic situation in Russia.

The age of conscription of soldiers for military service in the army has not changed in Russia since 1967 – more than half a century. In December 2022, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu proposed to raise the lower and upper limits of the draft age in Russia – from 18 to 21 years and from 27 to 30 years.