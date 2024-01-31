The State Duma adopted a law on deprivation of property for fakes about the Russian Armed Forces

The State Duma, in the second and third readings, adopted a law on confiscation of property for discrediting the Armed Forces of Russia. This became known following a meeting of the lower house of parliament, the broadcast of which is available on website “Duma TV”

The explanatory note to the project states that the Criminal Code (CC) of Russia is proposed to be supplemented with a mechanism providing for confiscation of property in order to suppress the financing of crimes and other activities that are directed against the security of Russia.

Earlier, the lower house of parliament, explaining the idea of ​​confiscation of property, said that it would be a fair punishment for violators.

“Each of them had a choice – to act according to their conscience, to stay with their Motherland in difficult times, to be with the people, with our army – or to run away in cowardice. And not just run away, but openly take the side of the enemy,” said one of the co-authors of the draft law, Vasily Piskarev.

According to the head of the State Duma Committee on State Construction, Pavel Krasheninnikov, the law does not deal with the punishment that was used in the USSR. “We have confiscation as a mechanism of criminal law, when a person used some kind of equipment in an offense… This will be confiscated. And there is a measure as punishment, Soviet confiscation. It’s not in this law,” the deputy explained.