The State Duma in the final reading adopted the law on a unified register of conscripts in Russia

The State Duma of Russia adopted in the final third reading the law on a unified register of persons liable for military service at a plenary session on Tuesday, April 11. The event will be broadcast live on site lower house of parliament.

The decision was adopted almost unanimously: 394 people voted in favor, one abstained.

The military registration register will be formed automatically based on information from the state information resource, and enrollment in the reserve can be carried out without a personal appearance at the military registration and enlistment office based on information about citizens.

The new law also provides for the possibility of duplicating traditional summonses in electronic form. Thus, subpoenas can be sent to citizens in writing against receipt, by registered mail with acknowledgment of receipt, as well as in an online format.

It is supposed to prohibit citizens who have received a summons from leaving the country before their visit to the military registration and enlistment office. Among other measures, there is also a restriction on the right to drive a car for a dodger if he did not come on the agenda within 20 days from the date of its receipt.