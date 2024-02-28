The State Duma adopted a law banning advertising on all resources of foreign agents

The State Duma adopted a law completely banning advertising by foreign agents. This was announced at the plenary session, broadcast available on the website of the Lower House of Parliament.

“The law on a complete ban on advertising on all information resources of foreign agents, as well as advertising on such resources, was adopted,” says the statement following the meeting. The majority of parliamentarians voted for the innovation. The ban, if further approved, will apply to advertising on websites, social networks and the media.

The document was submitted to the State Duma by a group of deputies led by the Speaker of the House Vyacheslav Volodin, the authors of the initiative were 395 parliamentarians. The Law “On Control over the Activities of Persons Under Foreign Influence” specifies that foreign agents are subject to restrictions and prohibitions provided for by the advertising law.

Earlier, Volodin said that foreign agents send money received from advertising to the needs of the Ukrainian army. He noted that the document is intended to stop this practice.

The State Duma speaker said that in 2023, more than 200 Russian individuals and organizations placed advertisements with foreign agents. The same, according to Volodin, admitted that they sent the funds they received to support the Ukrainian army.