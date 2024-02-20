The State Duma in the first reading adopted a law banning advertising on foreign agents’ resources

The State Duma (State Duma) in the first reading adopted a bill prohibiting the placement of advertising on the resources of foreign agents. This was announced by the speaker of the lower house of parliament Vyacheslav Volodin in Telegram.

Volodin emphasized that, according to the text of the document, the ban applies to Russian citizens and Russian companies, regardless of their form of ownership.

The bill states that the resources of foreign agents should be understood as any platforms – websites, blogs and social networks. In addition, the State Duma speaker emphasized, if the document comes into force, it will be prohibited to advertise the resources of foreign agents themselves in the media.

Volodin said that in 2023, more than 200 Russian individuals and organizations placed advertisements with foreign agents. They, in turn, admitted that they sent the funds they received to support the Ukrainian army.

In particular, State Duma deputy Mikhail Delyagin called ban blogger and journalist Yuri Dudya (included by the Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation in the register of foreign agents) make money from advertising. He explained that Dud was conducting destructive activities for Russia.

“Passing the law will stop this practice. Violation of the ban will be punishable by up to two years in prison,” concluded Volodin.

