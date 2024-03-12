The State Duma adopted a draft on a mechanism for exemption from punishment under the Criminal Code for participation in the SVO

The State Duma in the first reading adopted a bill that establishes a mechanism for exemption from criminal punishment for those who entered into a contract for military service during the period of mobilization, martial law and wartime. This is reported by TASS.

The bill establishes in the Criminal and Criminal Procedure Codes the procedure for exemption from criminal liability for those who have committed a crime of minor or medium gravity, with the exception of those associated with threats to public safety, the foundations of the constitutional order and state security.

The document was submitted to the lower house of parliament on March 6. As Senator Andrei Klishas clarified, the document suggests that prisoners can apply for conditional release or expungement of a criminal record in a number of cases.

The Kremlin had previously stated that those involved in even high-profile criminal cases could be released from serving their sentences for participating in a special military operation. As Dmitry Peskov explained, the basis for the release of prisoners is “atonement for their crimes with blood on the battlefield.”