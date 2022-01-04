First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Dmitry Novikov said that the West can use the protests in Kazakhstan due to the problems accumulated after the collapse of the USSR. It is reported by RIA News…

According to Novikov, a number of foreign NGOs operate in the republic, which negatively affect the situation. “Kazakhstan is of interest to Western intelligence services and governments as a country that can influence the fate of China and Russia, which Washington in its documents calls the two main opponents in the 21st century,” he stressed.

The State Duma deputy compared the situation in Kazakhstan to the riots in Kyrgyzstan, where power was changing as a result of protests.

Novikov also recalled the situation in Ukraine in 2014, which the right-wing forces used to come to power.

“A revision of the socio-economic policy in most of the CIS countries is required,” the politician summed up.

On January 2, in the Mangistau region of Kazakhstan, protests began against the rise in gas prices for cars. Motorists demanded to reduce the cost of liquefied fuel, which rose sharply from 60 to 120 tenge (from 10.1 to 20.3 rubles) per liter. In some cities, protesters also called on the first president of the republic, Nursultan Nazarbayev, to withdraw from politics.