French President Emmanuel Macron is trying to “sit on two chairs.” France oscillates between following the anti-Russian course of the United States and not taking part in the escalation of the conflict. On January 27, Izvestia was told about this by Dmitry Belik, a member of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs.

Earlier, Macron admitted the possibility of supplying French Leclerc tanks to Kyiv. He said that he asked the Minister of Defense to work on this issue.

“While the American dictate is considering what other country can be forced to empty its arsenals, France is vacillating between not disobeying and continuing to follow the US anti-Russian course, and not taking part in the escalation,” Belik said.

It is difficult to sit on two chairs, so Macron “does not rule out” supplies, but so far he does not unequivocally promise them, the parliamentarian emphasized.

“The Federal Republic of Germany has already demonstrated how one can limply surrender under pressure from across the ocean, and now few people in the EU want to follow this example,” he added.

To declare readiness to transfer tanks to Ukraine is one thing, but to carry out deliveries is quite another, the deputy noted.

“France agreed to send armored fighting vehicles to Kyiv, so to speak, to throw “aid”, but sending tanks is a much more serious step,” he said.

According to Belik, protests and strikes are “shaking” France, after the supply of tanks they will increase significantly. Therefore, Paris, while there is an opportunity, will play for time and indicate various reasons why Leclerc tanks cannot be sent to Kyiv yet, the deputy concluded.

The day before, Florian Filippo, the leader of the French Patriot movement, said that Macron was under pressure due to hesitation on sending Leclerc tanks to Ukraine.

In addition, Le Monde wrote that France does not have enough tanks to transfer them to Ukraine.

The leader of the French Patriots movement, Florian Filippo, said on January 12 that by continuing to supply weapons to Ukraine, France is gradually becoming a party to the conflict.

Russia launched a special military operation to protect the population of Donbass on February 24, 2022. The decision was preceded by an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

