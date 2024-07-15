The State may not pay but demand to be paid: we are no longer citizens, but subjects

The story that concerns, news of these days, the Servizi tecnici srl (whose sole client is the public administration) sentenced by the Court of Cassation to pay the tax bill with consequent sanctions and interest, even if unable to do so as it is waiting for the compensation due from the State, raises the issue of delays in payments by the public administration towards its service providers and citizens. So you work on contract for service, construction and metalworking companies, which prove to be a burden on small entrepreneurs.

Companies that win public contracts, money that should be safe and that instead is not, this is our country more and more in recent times. And it is a shame even more so if it concerns Public Administrations, Health, state bodies that pay on average at least six months late. And while large companies manage to get financing from banks, it is a tragedy for small ones. Just remember the entrepreneurs who have committed suicide or attempted suicide.

Even though I have a healthy and sound budget, even if in the best of cases I am not in despair because it is out of budgetthey are for uncollected payments since everyone tries to delay them as much as possible and for credits that therefore remain unpaid. Furthermore, the costs for consultancy requested from law firms are rising. The conclusion is that for many small entrepreneurs and their employees there are forced holidays, if not even in the worst case the prospect of closing the business. The moment is even more difficult because perhaps last year they were forced to ask for financing to pay salaries, so this year they could not obtain anything since they already had one in place. Healthy companies that have a market, paradoxically paralyzed by credits that they are unable to collect from state bodies.

An Italian-only evil. In Finland the public administration pays after 24 days at the most, in Germany after 35, in France after two months, in Italy instead the State, the Region, the Health Service, the Municipality pay, if all goes well after at least six months. Let us remember that according to the Cgia of Mestre, the debts of the public administration amount to 50 billion. Our country finds itself increasingly distant from Europe with our productive fabric that risks dying for too many credits and a State that while giving a bad example when it comes to giving, expects from all citizens that payments are made and on time, when it comes to receiving and therefore from the same entrepreneurs to whom it is indebted.

So the latter are adding insult to injury. Not only do they not collect what is due from the State, but they also have to pay taxes on it. Due to the fact that who knows when they will receive it and if they will receive it since they risk closing their business first. And what will they be able to decide to do in this increasingly strangling situation? The most irreproachable to increase the ranks of suicides, the rest to swell the ranks of tax evaders in the hope of being able to do so. According to the Court of Cassation, returning to the sentence against Servizi tecnici srl, the State may not pay, but it can demand to be paid and promptly, by the same subject to which it is indebted.

The reason is that the public administration, it’s not a novelty but a habit, therefore foreseeable, so the entrepreneur has the obligation to protect himself against the consequences and prepare what is necessary to be able to pay what is due to the Treasury (provisions, mortgages). But one wonders (and this is what our governments should ask themselves, above all, by remedying it as soon as possible with appropriate laws): is a State that forces this and then hypocritically condemns tax evaders or blames suicides a State that deserves respect? And can a State that gives a bad example to its citizens in paying off its debts ultimately demand it from them?

And what kind of wicked country or civil society is it that induces the elimination of its best entrepreneurs and suppliers who would go on only with their considered compensations, if promptly collected, without the need to receive extra subsidies from the State or loans from the banks? A State that really wants to fight tax evasion and encourage development should at least preserve and safeguard if not favor, instead of being the primary cause of the end, the creativity of the small or large enterprise that exists, beating its chest making the necessary “mea culpa” several times and changing its bad habits as soon as possible.

Its survival and the peaceful civil coexistence that it should and could ensure are at stake.