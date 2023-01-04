There are more American diplomats in Russia than in Russia from the United States. The corresponding statement was made on Wednesday, January 4, by the official representative of the State Department of the States, Ned Price, at a briefing.

“We are counting on the same number in Moscow as Russians in the US. This is the principle of reciprocity that we expect to embody throughout the world in our diplomatic relations,” he said.

Price stressed that the United States hopes to see progress in the issue of the work of diplomatic missions. He added that Russia has imposed restrictions on the number of personnel in the US diplomatic mission, which limited the mission’s capabilities.

Earlier, on December 9, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that Washington could lower the level of diplomatic relations with Moscow and expel more Russian diplomats. The deliberate deterioration of relations with the United States is not the choice of the Russian Federation, but the country intends to act on the principle of “an eye for an eye.”

On the same day, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said that now the State Department requires Russian diplomats to warn about leaving the city and indicate their exact route one to two weeks in advance. Even if these conditions are met, you can get a refusal without explanation.

On October 14, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that Washington should not forget about the mirror principle in the event of any further reductions in the number of diplomats of the Russian Embassy in the United States.