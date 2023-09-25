The US State Department said it was not aware of the scandal with Zelensky honoring the SS man

US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller commented on the situation with the honoring of the Ukrainian SS soldier in the Canadian Parliament, which took place on Friday, September 22. The press conference was broadcast on YouTube– State Department channel.

Answering a corresponding question from a journalist, a representative of the American department admitted that he was not aware of the situation. According to Miller, that day he held meetings within the framework of the General Assembly of the United Nations (UN). “I’m not sure what messages you’re referring to,” Miller said.

On September 24, it was reported that Vladimir Zelensky, during a speech in the Parliament of Canada, welcomed former soldier of the SS Galicia division Jaroslav Hunka, who was presented as a veteran of the fight against the Russians during the Second World War. As the Associated Press noted, in one of the photographs from Zelensky’s speech, he shows a clenched fist in the form of a greeting towards those gathered, with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau standing next to him.

This act was criticized by the press secretary of the head of Russia Dmitry Peskov. He called the incident a “sloppy attitude to memory.”