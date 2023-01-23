State Department spokesman Price urged to wait for news from Germany about the supply of tanks to Ukraine

US State Department spokesman Ned Price urged to wait for news from Germany about the supply of Leopard tanks to Ukraine, in the near future Berlin will provide new information. He stated this during a briefing, which was broadcast on YouTubechannel of the State Department.

“My impression after watching the emerging news headlines is that we may hear more from our German allies in the coming hours or days,” Price said.

At the same time, he suggested redirecting the issue of deliveries to Germany and Poland, recalling that Ukraine “already has hundreds of tanks.”

Earlier, a senior Pentagon official, answering a question about the possible supply of American Abrams tanks to Ukraine, said that the United States is sending Kyiv the weapons that are needed now, and not later. In turn, the coordinator for strategic communications at the White House National Security Council, John Kirby, said that the United States has not yet made a final decision on the possible supply of Abrams tanks to Ukraine.