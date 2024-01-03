Miller: US not involved in explosions in Iranian Kerman

Washington is not involved in the explosions in Iran. About this during the briefing stated Chief of the US State Department press service Matthew Miller.

“I want to address some of the irresponsible statements that I have seen and say that, first of all, the United States is not involved in this. And any suggestion to the contrary is simply ridiculous,” Miller told reporters.

Earlier, the White House said that the United States does not consider Israel involved in the explosions in Iranian Kerman.

The explosions occurred during a funeral procession to mark the anniversary of the death of Iranian IRGC General Qassem Soleimani. One of them thundered 700 meters from Soleimani’s grave, and the second, a kilometer away, outside the pilgrims’ route, followed a few minutes later. According to Deputy Governor Kerman for Security, the explosions are terrorist in nature.